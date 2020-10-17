Zacks: Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report $90.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.08 million and the lowest is $88.20 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $81.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $365.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.20 million to $371.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $425.15 million, with estimates ranging from $411.60 million to $438.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 25,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 20,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.