Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) to report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celestica’s earnings. Celestica reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celestica will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $7.10 on Friday. Celestica has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.28 million, a PE ratio of -354.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Celestica by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 1,072.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

