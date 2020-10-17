Zacks: Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post sales of $28.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the highest is $29.40 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $25.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $116.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.60 million to $118.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $111.75 million, with estimates ranging from $111.20 million to $112.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 315.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $229.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply