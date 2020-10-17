Zacks: Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post sales of $28.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the highest is $29.40 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $25.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $116.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.60 million to $118.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $111.75 million, with estimates ranging from $111.20 million to $112.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 315.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $229.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

