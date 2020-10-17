Zacks Investment Research Comments on Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aethlon Medical in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 9,823.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

