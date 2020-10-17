Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $343.87

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $343.87 and traded as high as $449.00. Zotefoams shares last traded at $449.00, with a volume of 4,736 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $218.80 million and a P/E ratio of 35.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 442.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 343.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 4.48 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Zotefoams plc will post 1789.9999421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a GBX 2.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, insider David Stirling sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.28), for a total value of £222,200 ($290,305.72).

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

