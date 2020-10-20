$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. QAD also reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of QAD by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. QAD has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,391.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

