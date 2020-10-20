6 Meridian Invests $1.76 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $200.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.90. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.10.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

