Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,856 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,454 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,621.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.59.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

