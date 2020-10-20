ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading Down 7.8%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.01. 902,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,803,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

About ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.