Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,290,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 32,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

AMD stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.