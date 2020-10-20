Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) dropped 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 1,639,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 865,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

AERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $424.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

