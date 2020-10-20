Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,383. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

