Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALIZY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nord/LB downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $31.65 billion for the quarter.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

