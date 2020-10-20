Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading 6.2% Higher

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 299,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 517,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Almaden Minerals worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

