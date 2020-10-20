American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Trading Up 5.3%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.01. 152,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 117,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.