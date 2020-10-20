American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.35 and last traded at $32.81. 2,121,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,606,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Well stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

American Well Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWL)

