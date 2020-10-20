Amino Network Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a market cap of $75,406.67 and approximately $22,817.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.40 or 0.04589784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001745 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.