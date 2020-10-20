Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $21,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,362,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,174,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,108,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,984,000 after buying an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,484,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,053,000 after buying an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.60. 1,379,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $116.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $4,595,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

