Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 20th (BSTC, BYDGF, CCPPF, GPEAF, IHG, KPTSF, OTCM, PBA, PQG, RCL)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 20th:

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have underperformed the industry in the past year. The dismal performance can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus outbreak that has compelled the company to cancel cruises. Notably, travel warnings and cruise cancellations are starting to take a toll on the company. Bookings for 2020 have also declined significantly. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has also withdrawn 2020 guidance. Meanwhile, higher-than-anticipated load factors, timing and investment in revenue-generating activities are adding to the company’s costs. Moreover, costs in the coming quarter are likely to increase due the suspension of operations. However, the comppany said bookings for 2021 is within the historical range. Current bookings give an indication that there is demand for cruising.”

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating.

