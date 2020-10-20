Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 20th (AEXAY, APLIF, APTO, BAMXF, CREE, DLGNF, IMGN, LGORF, NGM, QRVO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 20th:

Atos SE/Atos Origins (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

NervGen Pharma (OTCMKTS:APLIF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a $171.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $151.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a $159.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

