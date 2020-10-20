Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.21. 530,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 288,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $717.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

