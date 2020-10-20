AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 604,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 396,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaBounty Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of $133.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,009,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. UBS Group AG increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

