Arion Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Arion has a total market cap of $54,167.54 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00248678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00088640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.01335074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00149494 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,122,490 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

