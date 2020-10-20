Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on LWSCF. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.