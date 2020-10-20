Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.97. 694,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 445,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arvinas by 202.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

