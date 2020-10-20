Atheios (ATH) Hits Market Cap of $4,000.95

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a total market cap of $4,000.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 36,370,809 coins and its circulating supply is 33,924,110 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

