B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 825,300 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $533,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,063. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 147.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $666.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $266.47 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.