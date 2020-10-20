Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) a €14.50 Price Target

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €14.50 ($17.06) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIC. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.90 ($19.88).

Shares of DIC opened at €10.04 ($11.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.09 million and a PE ratio of 9.06. DIC Asset AG has a 12 month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 12 month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65.

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

