Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) a €26.00 Price Target

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.36 ($31.01).

Shares of JEN opened at €25.24 ($29.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.70 and a 200-day moving average of €21.36. Jenoptik AG has a one year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a one year high of €29.36 ($34.54). The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

