Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 207.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 354,342 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Ball worth $43,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ball by 79.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 246,079 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Ball by 2.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 169.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.39. 1,402,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,659. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.