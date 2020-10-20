Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $36.53. Approximately 1,388,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,174,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

