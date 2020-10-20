Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $15.24 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after acquiring an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $146.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,274. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.86. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

