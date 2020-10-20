Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $50.86 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $50,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $57,000. AXA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,342. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.99, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.24 and its 200 day moving average is $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $5,670,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,666,292,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 739,693 shares of company stock worth $171,010,681. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

