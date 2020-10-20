Beacon Market Cap Achieves $7,167.18 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $7,167.18 and $1.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00018909 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00135096 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007626 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

