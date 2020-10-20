Beaxy Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $717,513.23 and $1,345.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.33 or 0.04691695 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,076,562 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

