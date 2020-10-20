Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.17. 1,371,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,174,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $178.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.33.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $32,130.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $90,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

