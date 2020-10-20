BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Down 6%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 1,548,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,073,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $334.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,545,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 361,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 826,762 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,106,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,974,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 67,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.