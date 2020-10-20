BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0029

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,906.43 or 1.00044578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00042385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001279 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000579 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,458,496 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

