Bitcoin Atom Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $323.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000083 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000114 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

