BOScoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,358.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,358.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

