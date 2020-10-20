BoutsPro Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $275,199.51 and approximately $44,532.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00248678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00088640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.01335074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00149494 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

