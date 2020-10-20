Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,816 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $25,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,074.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,106,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,677 shares of company stock valued at $32,420,935 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.49. 335,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,337. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $145.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average of $125.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

