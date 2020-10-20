Brokerages Expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GreenSky by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $911.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.98. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.