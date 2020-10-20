Cabot Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot in a research note issued on Monday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cabot’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Cabot stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cabot has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 17.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,154,000 after buying an additional 306,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 113.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after buying an additional 306,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,838,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cabot by 121.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 220,311 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.