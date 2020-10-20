California Water Service Group to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.74 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

CWT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

