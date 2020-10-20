CargoX (CXO) Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, CargoX has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1,229.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00241307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00032682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.01322117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00142951 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

