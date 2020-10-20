Carlisle Companies Incorporated to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

CSL opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,196,000 after acquiring an additional 439,102 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,694,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 446,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,473,000 after buying an additional 39,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,144,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 18.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 398,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,687,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

