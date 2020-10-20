CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 6,271,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 9,294,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBL. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $186,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,520,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Farzana K. Mitchell sold 271,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $51,593.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,182 over the last 90 days. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 184,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.