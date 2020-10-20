Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $750.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.54.

Shares of CHTR opened at $617.66 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Third Point LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 150.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,530,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $101,991,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 172.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,151,000 after buying an additional 157,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,566,000 after buying an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

