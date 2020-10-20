Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142,402 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.24.

Shares of CHKP opened at $126.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

